Clear Channel is bringing phone-tracking billboards to Europe

Using anonymised smartphone data, Clear Channel’s technology can measure a consumer’s real-world travel patterns and behaviours as they move through their day, to analyse whether they have seen advertisements.

On Monday (10 August), the Financial Times (FT) reported that Texas-based digital billboard company Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is set to launch its Radar technology in Europe next month.

Radar is Clear Channel’s platform that collects anonymised mobile phone data to provide advertisers with better insights on where to place advertisements in public spaces.

Radar can measure a consumer’s real-world travel patterns and behaviours as they move through their day, analysing data on direction of travel, billboard viewability and visits to specific destinations.

The platform also enables advertisers to check if pedestrians who have seen their advertisements go on to buy their products or stream their films.

Clear Channel’s Radar technology has been used in the US for four years, but the company had to meet stricter EU privacy laws in order to launch in Europe.

‘A bit creepy’

When the company launched its technology in the US, Clear Channel’s vice-president for research and insights Andy Stevens admitted to the New York Times that in theory the practice might “sound a bit creepy”.

Stevens explained that Clear Channel’s technology simply uses the already-available data that mobile advertisers have been using for years and reminded readers that ad targeting isn’t a new concept. He said: “We’re just tapping into an existing data ecosystem.”

William Eccleshare, CEO of Clear Channel told FT: “We would be able to see – and remember, this is very well anonymised – we can follow your movement to a store. We can follow what you purchase. And yes, we can look at your viewing habits that evening if you pass an ad for a Netflix show.”

Eccleshare said that the company was using “absolutely compliant” data suppliers to meet the EU’s privacy laws, of which he said he was “very conscious”.

In the US, there has been some opposition to the solution. The Center for Digital Democracy spoke up when the platform launched in 2016. The centre’s director, Jeffrey Chester, said “people have no idea” they’re being tracked and targeted. “It is incredibly creepy, and it’s the most recent intrusion into our privacy,” he said.

Launching in Europe

The company’s launch in Europe comes after a difficult few months for the outdoor advertising sector, which was hit badly during the Covid-19 pandemic. With shrinking advertising budgets and nobody in city centres to advertise to, outdoor advertisers suffered as a result.

In Clear Channel’s latest earnings report, from 7 August, the company reported losses of $143m in Q2 as revenues dropped 55pc to $315m. According to FT, shares in the company have lost two-thirds of their value since January.

The company will first enter the European market through the UK and Spain in September, followed by a launch in Sweden in the following months. The company already has operations in Switzerland, where Eccleshare said that revenues surpassed last year’s for “six straight weeks”.

Eccleshare said that the world’s largest outdoor advertising group, JCDecaux, has had its eye on Clear Channel for some time.

He told FT: “Our French friends endlessly say they are looking at Clear Channel. They have said that since the day I joined, which was in 2009, and I think they were saying it before that. It is time they put up or shut up. I don’t think they are serious, I don’t think they would pay what we need them to pay in order to make it make sense.”