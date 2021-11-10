New tech aims to reduce environmental impact of Ireland’s data centres

Data Edge has partnered with UK company Daxten to distribute a remote wireless monitor system to Irish data centres.

Wicklow-based Data Edge is launching a new service to the Irish market which it says will help reduce the environmental impact of data centres.

The Packet Power product is a wireless remote monitoring service that allows facility managers to track power and environmental conditions throughout data centres. The devices deliver real-time insights, with the aim of enabling greater efficiency and sustainability. They can also minimise cooling costs and prevent unplanned outages throughout the data centres by minimising hot spots.

The monitors are deployed in several industries in 30 countries worldwide and analyse 100m data points every hour. The service also enables data centre operators to maintain compliance with regulations and service level agreements.

Environmental sustainability is a hot topic where data centres are concerned.

In Ireland, Eirgrid expects data centres to account for one-quarter of all power consumption by 2030. However, experts say that Ireland is well positioned to set a positive standard for sustainability in this sector given its location, as well as the fact that several tech giants are setting up facilities in the country with green priorities of their own.

Microsoft, which has data centres in Ireland and other locations, recently revealed plans to make its operations more sustainable. These include reducing water use in data centres’ day-to-day operations and exploring carbon-free construction materials.

Data Edge partnership

Data Edge has teamed up with UK-founded data centre optimisation company Daxten to distribute the Power Packet service to Irish customers.

“By enabling better power capacity management and monitoring, we are giving operators the power to plan for a better, greener future,” Chad Rislov, Daxten’s managing director, said. “Together, Daxten and Data Edge can support businesses to reach their goals and help make their buildings smarter.”

Data Edge CEO Paul Phelan added: “While power and environmental monitoring can feel overwhelming, it doesn’t have to be.”

Of the Packet Power service, he said, “Not only does it make data centres more efficient and less expensive, it boosts their performance and is also – more importantly – better for the environment. Being able to support our customers in this space, delivering even more business benefits, and extend our commitment to sustainability is incredibly rewarding.”

Phelan expects uptake for the wireless monitors among Data Edge’s existing customer base and across a wide range of sectors, particularly the telecoms industry.

In September, Data Edge announced it was hiring 10 additional staff members over a period of three years.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.