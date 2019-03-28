UK’s GCHQ warns of ‘long-term’ security risks from Huawei equipment

New report from UK’s spymasters does little to calm fears about use of Huawei tech in future 5G networks.

A new report by the National Security Centre (NCSC) in the UK, part of GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters, has claimed that Huawei has failed to adequately address security defects in its systems.

The report comes just as Huawei appears to be winning over European telecoms firms, including Eir, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone, after enduring a litany of spying claims by the US and its Five Eyes allies.

‘The Oversight Board continues to be able to provide only limited assurance that the long-term security risks can be managed in the Huawei equipment currently deployed in the UK’

– NCSC

Vodafone warned recently that halting the use of the Chinese company’s equipment over unproven spy fears would set back 5G deployment by years.

“We would have to slow down the deployment of 5G very significantly,” Vodafone CTO Scott Petty warned.

While the report contains no allegations or evidence that the Chinese tech and telecoms giant has been engaging in any form of espionage on behalf of China, it points out that Huawei has failed to address ‘underlying defects’ that had been pointed out.

The timing of the report is interesting as it occurs just as many telecom giants are preparing their 5G investment strategies.

Go your Huawei … at your own risk

It describes “significant technical issues” in Huawei’s engineering processes and claims that Huawei’s approach to software development brings “significantly increased risk to UK operators.”

It said that through a rigorous system of oversight, those risks can be managed.

“The Oversight Board continues to be able to provide only limited assurance that the long-term security risks can be managed in the Huawei equipment currently deployed in the UK,” the report said.

“The Oversight Board advises that it will be difficult to appropriately risk-manage future products in the context of UK deployments, until the underlying defects in Huawei’s software engineering and cyber security processes are remediated.

“At present, the Oversight Board has not yet seen anything to give it confidence in Huawei’s capacity to successfully complete the elements of its transformation programme that it has proposed as a means of addressing these underlying defects. The Board will require sustained evidence of better software engineering and cyber security quality verified by HCSEC [Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre] and NCSC.”