Meta reveals new generative AI tools for advertisers

Now available to a small group of advertisers, the AI tools being tested include text variation, background generation and image outcropping.

Meta has revealed a spate of new AI-powered features aimed at advertisers looking to improve the performance of ads on Facebook and Instagram.

The company is now working with a small group of advertisers to gather feedback on its AI Sandbox, a testing space for early versions of new tools and features powered by generative AI.

One of the tools, text variation, generates multiple versions of text to highlight the important points of an advertiser’s copy, giving them the choice to try different content catered to specific audiences.

Another tool, background generation, creates images from text inputs to allow clients to try out different backgrounds for their ads while a third tool, image outcropping, simplifies the process of adjusting ad content to fit different aspect ratios for multiple channels, such as Stories or Reels.

“Our goal is to learn what works for advertisers and make these features easy to use in our ads tools,” Meta wrote in a blogpost yesterday (11 May).

Access to the AI Sandbox will gradually expand to more advertisers in July, with more features in the pipeline, Meta confirmed.

“With millions of businesses advertising on our platform, we are being deliberate in how we develop and roll out these tools, helping to ensure they are built responsibly and provide value to our customers.”

The company also revealed improvements to Meta Advantage, its portfolio of automation tools that help advertisers make campaigns more efficient using AI and machine learning, including adding videos to catalogue ads and rolling out performance comparisons.

In February, Meta revealed its own large language model Llama, joining the Big Tech race to develop AI services, and announced plans to “turbocharge” its business with generative AI.

And earlier this week, Meta said it is open sourcing a new AI model, ImageBind, that can combine different data points to process information which the company says is akin to how humans perceive the world.

