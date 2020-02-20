MGM Resorts hack exposed personal details of 10.6m guests

Justin Bieber and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey are believed to be among the former guests affected by the MGM Resorts hack, according to a report from ZDNet.

A hack at MGM Resorts has exposed the personal data of 10.6m former hotel guests on an online hacking forum, according to a report from ZDNet.

Along with regular tourists and travellers, the hack also leaked personal and contact details of celebrities, tech CEOs, reporters, government officials, and employees at some of the world’s largest tech companies.

ZDNet said it verified the authenticity of the data with a security researcher from Under the Breach, a soon-to-be-launched data breach monitoring service. MGM Resorts confirmed the incident and said it stemmed from security incident that took place last year, where MGM’s security team discovered unauthorised access to a cloud server.

The hotel chain said it promptly notified all impacted guests and is confident that no financial, payment card or password data was affected. However, the

ZDNet reported that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, pop star Justin Bieber, and DHS and TSA officials are some of the big names Under the Breach spotted in the leaked files, however MGM has not yet confirmed this.

The data affected does not contain information from guests who stayed at the resorts after 2017, according to MGM and confirmed by ZDNet. MGM Resorts has yet to respond to a request for comment from Siliconrepublic.com.

Not the biggest breach in the hotel industry

While this latest data breach is significant and has affected millions of guests, it’s not the biggest breach to occur within the hotel industry.

In 2018, Marriot International revealed it had suffered a massive data breach affecting personal records of up to 500m customers. The New York Times subsequently reported that the cyberattack was part of a Chinese intelligence-gathering operation, which also targeted security clearance files of millions of American citizens, as well as major US health insurers.

In July 2019, the UK’s data protection authority confirmed it intended to fine the Marriott nearly £100m in relation to the breach for GDPR infringements. The authority said Marriott had failed to undertake sufficient due diligence when it acquired Starwood and should have done more to make sure its IT systems were secure.

MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas image: © Studio Barcelona/Stock.adobe.com