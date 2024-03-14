Microsoft is bringing Copilot to the cybersecurity frontline

Microsoft is taking its next big step in bringing generative AI into cybersecurity, but this new Copilot comes with a new pricing model.

Microsoft is planning to make its Copilot for Security offering available worldwide at the start of next month, as generative AI continues to impact the cybersecurity sector.

The tech giant claims this service will help IT and security teams work faster, catch more issues and improve the expertise in teams. The company said this version of Copilot is supported by large amounts of data from security signals and large language models to “deliver tailored insights and guide next steps”.

Microsoft claims Copilot for Security made experienced security analysts 22pc faster, based on an economic study conducted by the company. Microsoft also claims feedback was highly positive, as 97pc of analysts in the study said they would use Copilot again for the same task.

“When we put Copilot in the hands of security teams, we can break down barriers to entry and advancement, and improve the work experience for everyone,” Microsoft said in a blogpost. “With Copilot, you can protect at the speed and scale of AI and transform your security operations.”

Microsoft launched a form of this cybersecurity-focused Copilot last year, but this new Copilot for Security will be generally available from 1 April. The company said it includes various security features and will be able to respond in eight languages, while having a multilingual interface for 25 different languages.

The latest version of Copilot will also come with a unique pricing model compared to the usual subscription-based method offered by Microsoft. This version of Copilot will instead use a consumption-based mode and will cost customers $4 per hour per security compute unit used.

Andrew Conway, VP of security marketing at Microsoft, said this pricing model will let customers “buy what they need” from the service.

