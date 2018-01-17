OnePlus pauses credit card payments after fraud complaints

Reports of unauthorised transactions on OnePlus customer accounts have surfaced in recent days.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has temporarily paused credit card payments on its website following customer forum members reporting incidences of credit card fraud.

Multiple customer complaints

Member rayerdi_89 last week posted that they and their brother both noticed unauthorised card charges following dealings with the OnePlus site. “Today, early morning, both of us got fraudulent credit card charges in EUR and USD. Lucky enough, they were rejected by our local banks.”

Forum member Veran was also among those airing their suspicions about incidences of credit card fraud allegedly linked to the official site: “I have just had a call from the credit card fraud team to advise someone has attempted to use my card at Currys (Dixons Group Electrical) in London for £900.

“That is ONE HELL of a coincidence, especially as the only time I have used the card with a retailer in the last year was with Oneplus [sic] a few days back.”

Following a slew of similar posts, a OnePlus team member wrote on 15 January that the company would be suspending credit card payments on its website. They added that Paypal is still an available payment method, and that OnePlus was “exploring alternative payment options” with service providers.

OnePlus assures users problem will be resolved

The firm told customers that it never stores credit card information on its website, and advised those who think they may be affected to contact their banks to help initiate any chargebacks of stolen funds.

This issue comes just two months after its latest handset – the OnePlus 5T – was released.

The company has been criticised in the past for the limited options available in terms of purchasing devices (you can only purchase its products officially through its website), but it may soon branch out and begin talks with mobile carriers around the world.

The spokesperson for OnePlus said of the fraud investigation: “This is a serious issue and we are investigating around the clock.”