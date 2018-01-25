21 useful tips to help you protect your personal information online

Here are some top tips for taking better care of your personal data.

Held every year on 28 January, Data Protection Day (known as Data Privacy Day outside of Europe) aims to raise awareness of best practices in data privacy and protection. The day was first marked in Europe in 2007, with the US following suit in 2009.

In a world where people are becoming more cognisant of the value of their personal data amid a sea of major breaches, the need to raise awareness has never been stronger.

Data Protection Day raises awareness

This is the final Data Protection Day to come before the GDPR deadline of 25 May, when everything will change for those who deal with data from EU subjects, and the subjects themselves.

The average person will have far more power than before, and along with this will come an increased level of caution and literacy in terms of the value of their data and the danger of it getting into the wrong hands.

Your data and you