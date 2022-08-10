PwC teams up with Alteryx to boost digital transformation at Irish firms

The deal will combine Alteryx’s analytics automation platform with PwC Ireland’s professional services.

PwC Ireland has partnered with global analytics company Alteryx to accelerate digital transformation at organisations in Ireland and beyond.

The partnership will combine Alteryx’s analytics, data science and process automation platform with PwC’s broad range of services to create faster insights for businesses.

It is an expansion of a global partnership between Alteryx and the PwC network. Alteryx and PwC first formed an alliance in February 2020 to advance upskilling efforts and digital transformation projects across the US.

The new deal aims to speed up digital transformation for organisations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It is Alteryx’s first such deal in the Irish market.

PwC comprises a network of firms in 155 countries with more than 327,000 people. It is one of the largest professional services firms in Ireland, providing tax, assurance and advisory services to its clients.

PwC Ireland tax technology and transformation leader Johnny Wickham said the firm is seeing increased demand from businesses wanting to help their employees “adapt to the digital age”.

“We pride ourselves in helping companies harness the power of their data, transform how they operate, develop and execute their own digital transformation strategy and improve the digital acumen of their workforce,” Wickham said. “This partnership enables us do just that.”

Alteryx’s platform delivers end-to-end automation of analytics, machine learning and data science processes. The US company said this lets organisations automate data science and analytics to deliver faster, better business outcomes.

Speaking about the partnership, Alteryx senior VP of global partners and alliances, Barb Huelskamp, said PwC’s “deep industry knowledge” will combine with Alteryx’s automated analytics capabilities.

“With data-driven insights at the heart of decision-making, this partnership underpins the transformation needed for companies to become even more competitive, especially as they do business internationally,” Huelskamp said.

