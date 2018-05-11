Weekend takeaway: Decoding the tech enigma

From the seed funding time bomb to manipulating Alexa and Siri, the secrets of the tech world are all here in this essential round-up of weekend reading.

Russian ads posted on Facebook over a two-year period have been made available to the public.

Pitch up, explain clearly and have courage, says Angie Mezzetti, who will soon MC a workshop for researchers on being your best media self. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.

With seed capital plummeting and the funding market softening, the failure by policymakers to create tax reliefs equal to the UK’s EIS-SEIS is shameful, writes John Kennedy.

UC Berkeley reveal stealthy commands can be picked up by popular voice assistants.

Since Donald Trump first took office, the US tech industry has watched White House developments concerning the controversial H-1B visa with bated breath. We took a look at the latest events to transpire in recent weeks and what they mean.

This week, Microsoft turns its eyes skyward to push out IoT with drones, while device owners find out how much the Mirai botnet incident cost them.

Militaries are likely to be very interested in a new cloaking material capable of making submarines completely ‘invisible’ to detection.

Eir to focus on being a leaner and more agile organisation, says new CEO.

Imagine secures €120m investment to support roll-out of high-speed broadband infrastructure in Ireland and across Europe.

Every business needs a cybersecurity strategy – how does yours measure up?