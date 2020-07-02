VMware is acquiring Datrium to boost disaster recovery offerings

VMware has announced plans to acquire Datrium for an undisclosed sum, with the goal of strengthening its disaster-recovery-as-a-service offerings.

On Wednesday (1 July), VMware announced its plans to acquire Californian hybrid cloud computing business Datrium.

Founded in 2012 by Boris Weissman, Brian Biles, Ganesh Venkitachalam, Hugo Patterson and Sazzala Reddy, Datrium helps businesses to recover from disasters and ransomware attacks. The start-up describes its solution as “disaster-recovery-as-a-service” (DRaaS).

In a statement, VMware said that DRaaS is increasingly important, as organisations can now have thousands of applications – both existing legacy apps and new cloud microservices – that need to be secured and maintained.

VMware’s senior vice-president and general manager of hyperconverged infrastructure business, John Gilmartin, wrote: “With this in mind, VMware has announced its intent to acquire Datrium, to expand the current VMware site recovery disaster-recovery-as-a-service offering with Datrium’s world-class cost-optimised DRaaS solution.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition

Gilmartin said that Datrium’s cost-optimised solution is complementary to VMware’s existing solution, which is more focused on being optimised for performance.

“Most importantly, Datrium will bring to VMware a team of world-class engineers with deep experience in storage, virtualisation, data protection and cloud technologies. Datrium is already a VMware partner offering an end-to-end [disaster recovery] service with VMware Cloud on AWS,” he added.

“This is a significant move forward to help customers build hybrid clouds by combining the consistent infrastructure and operations of VMware Cloud with Datrium DRaaS to reduce the cost and complexity of business continuity.”

Gilmartin said that the deal will broaden the VMware Cloud vision to include DRaaS, where customers can experience a consistent operating model across the hybrid cloud during disaster recovery instances.

“We look forward to integrating the Datrium product into our VMware Cloud portfolio to offer an operator-friendly architecture consistent with cloud user expectations,” Gilmartin said.

In a separate statement, Datrium CEO Tim Page said: “By joining forces with VMware, we’ll be able to accelerate our roadmap plans to support all the major cloud platforms, work with a broader partner community, including more than 4,400 members of the VMware Cloud Provider Programme, and deliver more innovation faster.

“Our founders and employees are among the most well-regarded experts in cloud-native disaster recovery and virtualisation. Several of our founders have deep VMware roots and were instrumental in the creation of the hypervisor and have a rich history of creating world-class data protection products.”