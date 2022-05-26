EU-funded €2m climate education project to be led by UCD

BioBeo is a Horizon Europe project that aims to increase awareness of sustainability and bioeconomy among young people in 10 countries.

The EU has funded a €2m international project led by University College Dublin (UCD) to develop an education programme on sustainability and bioeconomy aimed at young people to take up careers in STEM.

BioBeo, funded through the Horizon Europe programme for research and innovation in the EU, is co-ordinated and led by Irish academic Tom Curran of the UCD School of Biosystems and Food Engineering.

It aims to develop and deploy an education programme that will enhance societal understanding and engagement on circularity and the bioeconomy, centring around five themes: interconnectedness, outdoor learning, forestry, life below water, and the food loop.

“It is timely that we are launching the BioBeo project on education for the bioeconomy during the European Year of Youth, as we can build on the award-winning learning materials from our previous AgroCycle project,” said Curran.

The AgroCycle project on which BioBeo will build is an EU-China programme focused on recycling waste from the agri-food sector. It is co-funded by the European Commission and the Chinese government and led by UCD.

“From our experience, we know that engagement with students in a creative way has the potential to have a significant impact on embedding sustainability and bioeconomy concepts in young minds and inspiring STEM-related careers for the benefit of society,” Curran added.

‘Sustainable future for the next generation’

BioBeo will be delivered by 15 partners across 10 countries, including Maynooth University and An Taisce in Ireland.

Dr Maire Nic An Bhaird of the Froebel Department of Primary and Early Childhood Education at Maynooth University will lead the education development work involved in BioBeo.

“A key focus [of BioBeo] is on embedding the UN Sustainable Development Goals into primary and secondary education programmes across Europe, leading to an enhanced society-wide understanding of a sustainable future for the next generation.”

While the primary focus of BioBeo will be on circular lifestyle and behaviours, as well as a framework on society-wide engagement in bioeconomy policy, it will also address social issues such as gender bias, disadvantages youths, migrants and people with needs.

“Given the unique position of Ireland as a global leader in sustainable agri-food systems, it is highly opportune that UCD and Maynooth University have come together in the leadership of this pan-EU bioeconomy project,” said UCD’s Prof Shane Ward, project partner.

