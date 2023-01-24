Dublin will host ICSE, a major software engineering conference in 2027

ICSE was hosted by Limerick more than 20 years ago, and it was from that event that SFI’s centre for software engineering research was created.

In a few years’ time, Dublin will play host to the International Conference on Software Engineering (ICSE), an international software engineering conference. The news that the Irish capital will host the event in 2027 was announced today (34 January).

Ireland previously hosted the conference back in 2000 when it came to Limerick. It was then that Lero, Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) centre for software engineering research, was formed.

Lero’s involvement in ICSE has now come full circle as its director, Prof Brian Fitzgerald, was involved in the steering committee that secured Dublin as the conference’s base in 2027.

Fitzgerald said that ICSE “has grown considerably” since its days in Limerick more than two decades ago.

The conference is a very well-attended event, and is a forum for the professional software engineering community to put forward research and establish new networks and research partnerships.

“It is a really strong indicator of Ireland’s strength in the area of software engineering that it has been selected as host of the conference for a second time,” said Fitzgerald.

“The presence of most household name ICT companies, including Apple, Dell, Meta, Google, IBM, Intel, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Oracle, PayPal, SAP, and Yahoo in Ireland makes it a very attractive location for international delegates.”

It is expected that around 1,500 of these delegates will come to Dublin, providing a €2m boost to the economy.

As well as that, hosting ICSE 2027 in Dublin will provide “an ideal opportunity to showcase and involve Ireland’s ICT digital hub”, Fitzgerald said.

Prof Laurie Williams, chair of the ICSE steering committee agreed. “ICSE returning to Ireland is a testament to the country’s outstanding reputation in the area of software engineering.”

She praised Lero for playing a major role in building that reputation.

“ICSE offers a wonderful opportunity for the international software engineering community to meet, share ideas and develop partnerships and we look forward to returning to Ireland, and benefitting from its vibrant software industry and research community,” she concluded.

This year’s ICSE conference is taking place in Melbourne in May.

