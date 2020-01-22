Intel and UCD renew collaboration on talent, research and education

The US multinational and the Irish university have committed to a further five years of a strategic partnership that began in 2016.

Intel and University College Dublin (UCD) have committed to close collaboration over the next five years in the areas of talent, research, and national policy associated with research and education.

The two have signed a renewed partnership agreement that further connects the tech multinational with the university’s researchers and students.

“Education is the pathway to the future and UCD’s ambition to be at the forefront of providing an education system that will support Ireland’s need for lifelong, accessible and world-class education is a vision that Intel is proud to be a partner of,” said Eamonn Sinnott, general manager of Intel Ireland.

15 new UCD-Intel scholarships

An initial memorandum of understanding between Intel and UCD was signed in 2016 and, since then, Intel has sponsored 49 UCD master’s student bursaries and co-sponsored a number of PhD students under this agreement.

Coinciding with the renewed agreement, 15 science and engineering students were awarded UCD-Intel master’s scholarships. These scholarships provide a €3,000 bursary to support academic study as well as the opportunity for practical learning based on industry needs. Intel also provides each scholarship awardee with an employee mentor.

‘I can’t imagine having a better opportunity to combine the wealth of learning I gained at UCD with a dynamic engineering environment’

– ABEL PAUL KANNAN

Abel Paul Kannan, a mechanical engineering master’s graduate, was a participant in the Intel-sponsored programme in 2018. He noted his appreciation for the connection to the practical world of work that the scholarship provided, as well as the career opportunities.

“I completed a graduate internship at Intel and I loved the work so much that I continued in my role on a part-time basis after my internship finished and I returned to UCD,” he said. “I can’t imagine having a better opportunity to combine the wealth of learning I gained at UCD with a dynamic engineering environment.”

Kannan has since gone on to work as an engineer in Intel’s Fab 24, the semiconductor manufacturing facility based in Leixlip.

Future Campus project

Intel will continue its scholarship programmes as well as its investments in science outreach at the university. An Intel adjunct professor will also be appointed.

Under the partnership, Intel has also announced a substantial investment into one of the university’s planned developments.

The Centre for Creativity is expected to be an iconic landmark in the university’s Future Campus project, which has been supported by the Government with €25m from the HEA Strategic Investment Fund.

“Intel has been very supportive of UCD over the last number of years, and we are most grateful for that support. I am delighted that we are further building on what is already a very strong partnership,” said UCD president Prof Andrew Deeks.