Prof John Kelleher takes leading roles at Trinity and Adapt

Prof John D Kelleher has been announced as the new director of the Adapt Research Centre and chair of computer science at Trinity College Dublin.

The combined position will see Kelleher work to enhance Trinity’s leadership in the growing area of AI, while providing long-term strategic leadership for the Adapt Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre for AI-driven Digital Content.

Kelleher has more than two decades of research experience in AI, a field that has gained a lot of attention over the past couple of years with the rapid growth in generative AI technology. His research focuses on harnessing AI to enhance the understanding and treatment of complex medical conditions.

For example, his work in the Stratif-AI project aims to revolutionise risk assessments for strokes and enhance the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of stroke patients. Kelleher is also involved in the EU-funded Validate project, which is developing a prognostic AI tool to predict outcomes for acute stroke patients.

Kelleher also has experience with other SFI research centres, being a co-principal investigator and institutional lead in the SFI Centre for Research Training in Digitally Enhanced Reality.

“I am deeply honoured to take up these positions, which offer a unique opportunity to further integrate advanced research and practical applications in the rapidly evolving fields of computer science and AI,” Kelleher said.

“Through rigorous academic inquiry, Ireland has the potential to emerge as a key player in the field of artificial intelligence. This pursuit not only positions the country at the forefront of technological innovation but also equips it with the capabilities to tackle a myriad of critical issues facing the world today.”

Prof Vinny Wade, the founding director of the Adapt centre, said Kelleher’s deep understanding of the “complexities involved in a multi-institutional and multi-disciplinary centre” will be invaluable in delivering “an ambitious and diverse research programme”.

“His established international research network and experience in leading large-scale international collaborations position him uniquely to lead Adapt into a new era of innovation and global impact,” Wade said.

Last year, deputy director of Adapt Prof Andy Way was named the Engaged Research of the Year by SFI for his work on the SignON project, which aims to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing to communicate more easily.

