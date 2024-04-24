Vanessa Hartley chosen as new head of Google Ireland

Hartley has been with Google since 2014 and is replacing Adaire Fox-Martin, who left the tech giant last month to become the CEO and president of Equinix.

Waterford-born Vanessa Hartley has been appointed as the new head of Google’s Irish operations, after her predecessor left to join a different company.

Hartley has been with Google for around 10 years in various leadership positions. Prior to this latest appointment, she was the VP of Google EMEA’s large customer sales division, after serving as the MD of the division’s hub in Dublin.

Before taking on these roles at the company, she worked in several other EMEA roles including leading central Europe and leading the EMEA central operations and planning divisions.

Hartley holds a degree in international marketing from Dublin City University. She previously worked at Permanent TSB as its head of personal banking and product strategy. She was also commercial director at GloHealth and group marketing director for Aviva Ireland.

“Those who know me or have worked with me know what a proud Irish person I am and how deeply committed I am to this country, its people and helping businesses succeed and make the most of AI,” Hartley said on a LinkedIn post.

“It’s an enormous privilege to lead our Dublin site of more than 5,000 people as we unite behind our mission to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

This Irish position has changed hands multiple times in recent years, as Hartley’s appointment follows the departure of Adaire Fox-Martin, who left Google last month after “three memorable years” to become the president and CEO of Equinix. The leadership transition in Equinix is scheduled for late in the second quarter of 2024, which will see current president and CEO Charles Meyers move to the role of executive chair.

At the start of 2022, Fox-Martin was chosen to lead Google’s Irish operations and replaced Nick Leeder who held the position for two years. Roughly a year later, Fox-Martin’s responsibilities within Google grew again as she took the president role of Google Cloud’s go-to-market teams.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.