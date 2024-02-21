MTU academic named member of global society for young scientists

An assistant lecturer at MTU, Dr Kapal Dev researches wireless communication networks, blockchain technologies and artificial intelligence.

Dr Kapal Dev, a computer scientist and researcher based in Ireland, has been selected as a member of the Global Young Academy, an international society of early- and mid-career scientists.

Dev, who is an assistant lecturer at the Department of Computer Science in Munster Technological University (MTU), was one of only 45 scientists chosen to be part of the prestigious society this year and will serve a five-year term starting May.

The Global Young Academy was founded nearly 15 years ago in Berlin and is today based at the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina in Halle, Germany. The society aims to give early-career scientists across the world a chance to participate in international science policy development.

Members – of which only 200 are allowed at any given time – are responsible for supporting science-based solutions to global challenges and helping future generations of researchers through advocacy and support.

The society’s latest intake consists of 25 women, 19 men and one person who preferred not to identify. The scientists will officially begin their five-year term after the Global Young Academy’s annual general meeting and conference in Washington DC from 6-10 May.

Formerly a senior researcher at MTU, Dev’s research interests are wireless communication networks, blockchain technologies and artificial intelligence.

“The scale and pace of Dr Dev’s research achievements since joining MTU indicates a bright academic future ahead,” Dr Seán McSweeney, head of the computer science department at MTU, said last year.

Dev was recognised as a top young researcher by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering in 2022 for his significant contributions to his field.

“I am delighted to have been chosen from a pool of brilliant young researchers and scientists worldwide from all fields,” Dev said.

“Being recognised by Global Young Academy is a powerful validation of my work and fuels my excitement to contribute to their mission of connecting with other early-career scientists across disciplines and continents.”

