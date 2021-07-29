Climate change adaptation tool wins SFI’s AI for Societal Good award

The winning team created TAPAS, an AI satellite remote sensing platform that can measure climate change adapatation using satellite imagery.

A team led by two NUI Galway academics has won the SFI (Science Foundation Ireland) Future Innovator Artificial Intelligence for Societal Good Challenge.

The winners were announced today (29 July) by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD and Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, TD.

Dr Aaron Golden and Prof Charlie Spillane led the winning team, which will receive €1m funding for their project, a tool which can measure climate change adaptation.

The team’s TAPAS project was created with food security and climate change in mind. It is an AI satellite remote sensing platform which can measure climate change adaptation using satellite imagery.

On winning the prize Dr Aaron Golden said: “The TAPAS project team and I are absolutely delighted to receive this prize in recognition of the importance of the ground-breaking technology we are developing with TAPAS, which we believe has the potential to empower society across the globe to proactively reduce the impact of climate change, most especially those communities in the developing world whose economies are almost entirely dependent on agriculture.”

The project focused initially on test sites in Senegal that are subject to adaptation-strengthening agri-food interventions. TAPAS received funding from Irish Aid under SFI’s partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Commenting on the winning team’s project, Brophy said: “Imagine that it hasn’t rained for a year or that your crops have been scorched by the sun. That’s the reality for communities across the developing world who rely on rain-fed agriculture. Climate change threatens the ability of millions of families to provide food and earn income. I welcome the ingenuity of Dr Golden and his team at NUI Galway in developing this technology which will help communities adapt to our changing climate.”

Prof Mark Ferguson, director general SFI and chief scientific adviser to the Government congratulated the winners and the runners-up, Prof Patricia Maguire and the AI_PREMie team.

The AI_PREMie team’s project focused on the challenge of diagnosing and managing preeclamptic toxaemia (PET), a condition that affects one in ten pregnancies.