St Patrick’s Day medal goes to experts in data mining and agrifood

Dr Eamonn Keogh is a computer science professor at University of California while John Hartnett is the founder and CEO of SVG Ventures/Thrive.

Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) has awarded its annual St Patrick’s Day medal to two US-based sci-tech leaders with strong Irish connections.

Due to be presented today (14 March) by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the medals were awarded to Dr Eamonn Keogh, a computer science professor, and John Hartnett, the founder and CEO of agrifood investment platform SVG Ventures.

The medal recognises the awardees’ support in developing the research ecosystem in Ireland and beyond. Each year it is given to one leader from industry and one leader from academia. Previous awardees include Stripe founders John and Patrick Collison, Prof William C Campbell, Intel’s Dr Ann Kelleher and Prof Séamus Davis

Varadkar said Keogh and Hartnett’s work “demonstrates the quality of research being undertaken by the US-Ireland diaspora”.

“They are driving transformational research and innovation. This work is already helping us to respond to global challenges in areas like climate change, healthcare and digitalisation,” he said.

‘Outstanding contributions’

Winner of the academic medal, Keogh is a distinguished professor at the Department of Computer Science in University of California. He is a global expert in data mining and machine learning and was the first person to apply the power of data mining to the problem of flying insect classification in agriculture. This work has helped to prevent crop loss by insect pests worldwide.

The Dublin native is also a three-time Bell Labs Prize finalist and a three-time winner of Bill and Melinda Gates Grand Challenge Awards. He also co-founded a scholarship for underrepresented students in computer science.

“I am honoured to accept the 2024 SFI St Patrick’s Day Science Medal for my work on data mining and computational entomology,” Keogh said.

“I am proud to note that in recent years we have seen my work on computational entomology deployed in a dozen countries, helping to reduce food insecurity by helping to survey and control insect pests. I am pleased to have maintained a connection with my Irish roots, collaborating with Irish colleagues regularly, and engaging with Irish primary and post-primary schools.”

Winning the industry medal, Hartnett has done extensive work in the start-up community focused on the future of food and agriculture. SVG Ventures is ranked as the most active agritech investor with more than 80 investments in the sector. Its Thrive accelerator is a highly selective mentorship and investment programme for agritech and food tech start-ups.

Hartnett is a veteran in the technology industry from Limerick who supports companies as they transition from education and research to start-up. Now based in California, Hartnett also founded the Irish Technology Leadership Group (ITLG), a network of global Irish technology leaders that fosters links between the US and Ireland. He also launched a young innovators event in 2014 to promote the development of leadership and innovation in Irish youth.

Hartnett said he was honoured to receive the award. “At SVG Ventures/Thrive, we care deeply about innovation in the agrifood sector, particularly using technology to advance research. Investment in these areas is vital for ensuring a more sustainable future for food and agriculture,” he said.

“Through my work with the ITLG, I have been delighted to bring delegations of investors and technology leaders to Ireland, increasing collaboration with the US in the key areas of entrepreneurship, female leadership, young innovators and education.”

Prof Philip Nolan, director general of SFI, said Keogh and Hartnett’s achievements show the talent of the Irish diaspora in science, technology and engineering. “Their outstanding contributions are recognised today, as are their contributions to research in Ireland, and the development of strong transatlantic research and innovation connections.”

