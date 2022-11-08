Irish motor neurone disease expert honoured by Trinity

The 2022 Trinity Innovation Awards saw Trinity College Dublin celebrate its network of academics and businesspeople with an array of honours.

Prof Orla Hardiman has scooped the top award at this year’s Trinity Innovation Awards. Hardiman is a professor of neurology at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and leads the college’s academic unit of neurology. She won the Provost Innovation Award at the ceremony this evening (8 November).

Hardiman is an internationally respected authority on the causes, diagnosis and treatment of motor neurone disease (also known as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, ALS).

She established a long-running ALS register in TCD and co-founded an initiative called Tricals that brings together 48 research centres in 16 countries to improve clinical trial design. These centres work on increasing the medical sector’s understanding of the genetic causes of ALS, as well as innovations in digital healthcare.

Hardiman serves as the HSE’s national clinical lead for neurology and works with Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) as a principal investigator at the FutureNeuro and Adapt Research Centres.

Presenting Hardiman with the award, Dr Linda Doyle, provost and president of TCD, said that Hardiman has “an outstanding record of clinical and academic achievement, coupled with significant international and interdisciplinary collaborations.”

“As the HSE’s national clinical lead for neurology, as a consultant neurologist at Beaumont Hospital and as Trinity’s first professor of neurology, she strives to improve the lives of people living with motor neurone disease by developing highly innovative approaches in her research and in her collaborative partnerships.”

Hardiman was not the only award winner on the night. Doyle congratulated all the recipients at this year’s awards, adding that “it is striking to see such a wide range of disciplines – from history to zoology – represented among this year’s winners.”

“These innovations are addressing a wide range of issues such as the need for more reliable broadband, a diagnosis for Parkinson’s disease and a better understanding of ageing in people with intellectual disabilities.”

Prof Werner Blau, fellow emeritus in the School of Physics, won this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his pioneering work in nanotechnology. He joined TCD in 1983 and from 1992 to 2007 he was research director of the Materials Ireland Polymer Research Centre. His work involved close collaboration with indigenous Irish plastic industries for all sectors, including electronics, medical devices and materials processing.

Blau’s work on the interaction of carbon nanotubes with polymers opened a new field within physics and led to patented technology that was subsequently licensed to US companies Unidym and Ensyse.

Here is the full list of the 2022 winners at the Trinity Innovation Awards by category:

Provost Innovation Award – Prof Orla Hardiman

Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof Werner Blau

Campus Company Founders – Profs Conor McGinn, who founded Akara Robotics; and Gerard Boyle, who founded Head Diagnostics

Inventors – Marco Ruffini, associate professor in the School of Computer Science and Statistics; and Ed Lavelle, professor in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology

Ones to Watch – Lewys Jones, Ussher assistant professor in the School of Physics; Ian Donohue, professor in the School of Natural Sciences; and Triona Lally, professor in the School of Engineering

Societal Impact – Mary McCarron, professor in the School of Nursing and Midwifery; and Peter Crooks, associate professor in the School of Histories and Humanities

Industry Engagement Award – Jacintha O’Sullivan, professor in the School of Medicine; and Stephen Dooley, associate professor in the School of Physics

Consultancy – Ann-Marie Healy, professor in the School of Pharmacy; and Nessa McEniff, director of Learnovate; and Ann Devitt, associate professor in the School of Education

Campus Companies ­– Altach Biomedical, Starling Surgical, Swan and VoiceTune

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.