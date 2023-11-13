Tyndall joins UK researchers to scale up quantum computers

The Cork-based institute is bringing its expertise to UK academics to discover a clear route to scalability in quantum computers.

Researchers from Tyndall National Institute have joined a collaborative €2.6m project to address key challenges on the road to quantum computers.

The institute’s Quantum Electronic Devices (QED) group is investigating emerging materials and devices that could enable disruptive information processing to support the development of quantum computers.

This group has partnered with UK academics from the University of Warwick, University College London and the University of Cambridge to address the challenge of scaling up quantum computers. The collaborative GeQuantumBus aims to use coupler quantum dots to control interactions between qubits.

If scaled up, quantum computers have the potential to solve problems that are essentially unsolvable for modern supercomputers. There are various applications for these machines, which could lead to multiple breakthroughs for humanity.

Tyndall – based in University College Cork – said that current quantum bit systems – qubits – lack a clear route to scalability. The QED group aims to fix this by using germanium hole-spins on silicon as qubits.

Dr Giorgos Fagas, head of Tyndall’s QED group, said this collaborative project offers the “ideal challenge” to expand their significant research programme on new material platforms “for qubit realisation”.

“Our QED group will contribute with our expertise on processing and nanomaterials along with condensed matter theory and structural characterisation,” Fagas said. “The project allows us to collaborate with top-class leading experts to address a most challenging issue for semiconductor spin qubits.”

The project is supported by a multinational, a UK SME and five international collaborators. The funding was provided by Science Foundation Ireland and the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

Earlier this year, Tyndall joined the Quantum Flagship Initiative, which was launched by the EU in 2018 to expand European scientific leadership and excellence in quantum technologies.

Tyndall’s Prof Peter O’Brien spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about his group’s work in addressing a key challenge in quantum technology and how quantum communications will make eavesdropping “impossible”.

In June, Dr Ray Duffy from the QED group spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about his research into nanoelectronics and the potential global impact of discoveries in this area.

