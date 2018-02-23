Weekend takeaway: The road ahead

Essential futuristic reading for the weekend, including Mobile World Congress, why biologics is the future and a spectrum of opportunity via 5G.

For a few days every year, Barcelona becomes the centre of the telecoms universe as Mobile World Congress cruises into town.

Ireland is at the forefront of the biologics trend that is transforming the traditional pharma and biopharma industries

Tech firms in the UK will be taxed on revenues, not profits.

UK university lectures are in revolt, with industrial action now underway at more than 60 different institutions. How did it get to this point?

Irish geoscientists have teamed up to bridge the field’s gender gap with the launch of a new, dedicated organisation known as IAWG.

Mobile operator Three sees uniform 5G as a differentiator in Ireland’s future telecoms market.

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has returned some weird data from deep space and, if true, it could be about to change things in a big way.

With so much spare time to be had in autonomous cars, advertisers are on a mission to occupy that free gap.

Prof Siobhán Clarke is leading the new SFI Enable research programme, which uses IoT to make urban areas more liveable. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.

Neanderthals had just as much artistic sense as humans, according to a new study of ancient cave paintings.