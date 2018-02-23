Weekend takeaway: The road ahead

Essential futuristic reading for the weekend, including Mobile World Congress, why biologics is the future and a spectrum of opportunity via 5G.
26 Irish tech firms to watch at Mobile World Congress 2018
For a few days every year, Barcelona becomes the centre of the telecoms universe as Mobile World Congress cruises into town.
8,000 biopharma job opportunities if Ireland has the ambition
Ireland is at the forefront of the biologics trend that is transforming the traditional pharma and biopharma industries
Tech giants will pay dearly in major UK tax shake-up
Tech firms in the UK will be taxed on revenues, not profits.
Why are lecturers from more than 60 UK universities on strike?
UK university lectures are in revolt, with industrial action now underway at more than 60 different institutions. How did it get to this point?
Group for Irish women geoscientists aims to tackle leaky gender pipeline
Irish geoscientists have teamed up to bridge the field’s gender gap with the launch of a new, dedicated organisation known as IAWG.
Ireland will be a uniform spectrum 5G island, says Three CEO
Mobile operator Three sees uniform 5G as a differentiator in Ireland’s future telecoms market.
Incredible Hubble discovery in deep space could rewrite rules of physics
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has returned some weird data from deep space and, if true, it could be about to change things in a big way.
Cars could soon be an advertiser’s dream, and a passenger’s nightmare
With so much spare time to be had in autonomous cars, advertisers are on a mission to occupy that free gap.
Car wars: Could IoT solve all our traffic problems?
Prof Siobhán Clarke is leading the new SFI Enable research programme, which uses IoT to make urban areas more liveable. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.
Prehistoric cave paintings actually drawn by Neanderthals, not humans
Neanderthals had just as much artistic sense as humans, according to a new study of ancient cave paintings.