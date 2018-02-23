INNOVATION

Weekend takeaway: The road ahead

40 minutes ago1 Share

Weekend takeaway: The road ahead
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Image: Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Essential futuristic reading for the weekend, including Mobile World Congress, why biologics is the future and a spectrum of opportunity via 5G.

26 Irish tech firms to watch at Mobile World Congress 2018

26 Irish tech firms to watch at Mobile World Congress 2018

Plaza de España, Barcelona. Image: Lakov Filimonov/Shutterstock

For a few days every year, Barcelona becomes the centre of the telecoms universe as Mobile World Congress cruises into town.

8,000 biopharma job opportunities if Ireland has the ambition

8,000 biopharma job opportunities if Ireland has the ambition

NIBRT CEO Dominic Carolan on stage at BioPharma Ambition 2018. Image: Luke Maxwell

Ireland is at the forefront of the biologics trend that is transforming the traditional pharma and biopharma industries

Tech giants will pay dearly in major UK tax shake-up

Tech giants will pay dearly in major UK tax shake-up

Westminster Palace. Image: pisaphotography/Shutterstock

Tech firms in the UK will be taxed on revenues, not profits.

Why are lecturers from more than 60 UK universities on strike?

Why are lecturers from more than 60 UK universities on strike?

Supporters from the University and College Union at the Britain Deserves a Pay Rise protest rally and demonstration in October 2017. Image: John Gomez/Shutterstock

UK university lectures are in revolt, with industrial action now underway at more than 60 different institutions. How did it get to this point?

Group for Irish women geoscientists aims to tackle leaky gender pipeline

Group for Irish women geoscientists aims to tackle leaky gender pipeline

Image: Vasilii Aleksandrov/Shutterstock

Irish geoscientists have teamed up to bridge the field’s gender gap with the launch of a new, dedicated organisation known as IAWG.

Ireland will be a uniform spectrum 5G island, says Three CEO

Ireland will be a uniform spectrum 5G island, says Three CEO

A drone flies over Lough Derg, Co Donegal. Image: mikroman6/Shutterstock

Mobile operator Three sees uniform 5G as a differentiator in Ireland’s future telecoms market.

Incredible Hubble discovery in deep space could rewrite rules of physics

Incredible Hubble discovery in deep space could rewrite rules of physics

Image: Egyptian Studio/Shutterstock

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has returned some weird data from deep space and, if true, it could be about to change things in a big way.

Cars could soon be an advertiser’s dream, and a passenger’s nightmare

Cars could soon be an advertiser’s dream and a passenger’s nightmare

Image: Hadrian/Shutterstock

With so much spare time to be had in autonomous cars, advertisers are on a mission to occupy that free gap.

Car wars: Could IoT solve all our traffic problems?

siobhan clarke

Prof Siobhán Clarke, principal investigator, SFI Connect. Image: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

Prof Siobhán Clarke is leading the new SFI Enable research programme, which uses IoT to make urban areas more liveable. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.

Prehistoric cave paintings actually drawn by Neanderthals, not humans

https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/neanderthals-prehistoric-cave-paintings

The scalariform (ladder shape) composed of red horizontal and vertical lines is older than 64,000 years and was made by Neanderthals. Image: CD Standish/ AWG Pike/DL Hoffmann

Neanderthals had just as much artistic sense as humans, according to a new study of ancient cave paintings.

Editor John Kennedy is an award-winning technology journalist.

editorial@siliconrepublic.com