Athlone’s Sidero snapped up by US-based GlobalLogic

The US firm believes IT company Sidero will complement its deep engineering portfolio and enhance its communication tech offering.

Ireland’s Sidero has been acquired by US-based digital engineering company GlobalLogic to expand its European presence in Ireland.

In an announcement today (10 July), GlobalLogic, which is part of Japan’s Hitachi Group, said that it has entered a “definitive agreement” with Sidero to give its customers access to improved communications technology and further strengthen its operations in the continent.

Based in Athlone, Sidero is an IT firm that specialises in software, cloud and digital transformation.

It has expertise in the areas of radio access networks, self-optimising networks and agile development practices, all of which are expected to complement GlobalLogic’s deep engineering portfolio. It announced the creation of 75 tech jobs in Athlone in November 2021.

“Our deep roots in communications technology are a perfect complement to Sidero’s expertise and competencies,” said Nitesh Banga, president and CEO of GlobalLogic.

“With our combined strengths, we will bring tremendous value to our mutual clients and further enhance our leadership in this and other highly dynamic verticals.”

While the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, Sidero will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

“GlobalLogic has long been recognised for its digital engineering prowess, unique and diverse employee culture as well as a delighted community of clients,” said Sidero CEO Carmel Owens.

“We are excited about the synergies that will be created by our combined organisations, and we look forward to providing differentiated capabilities and enhanced value to our customers in Ireland and across the globe.”

Sidero was founded by a small team of engineers 10 years ago. Today, it has a team of 21 nationalities and is a partner of Amazon Web Services. Prior to its acquisition, Sidero had been actively growing its multi-cloud strategy and enhancing its own digital transformation.

