Granite Digital to create 10 jobs through Kentico partnership

The new Granite Digital roles will be located across its Irish offices and include software engineering, data science, devops and technology consulting jobs.

Irish digital agency Granite Digital plans to grow its team by the end of 2024 after securing a gold partnership with web content management provider Kentico.

Granite Digital said this partnership will allow it to enhance its services and attract more customers across Ireland, Europe, and the US, in order to meet a rising demand from e-commerce platforms.

To support this planned growth, the company aims to create new jobs in its software engineering, data science, DevOps and technology consulting teams. These new roles will be available across Granite Digital’s offices in Cork, Dublin and Galway. None of the roles are currently listed on the company’s careers page.

The Irish company expects to boost its revenue by €1.2m over the next 12 months as a result of the Kentico partnership, which would enable Granite Digital to reach annual revenues of more than €15m. The company said Kentico offers a digital experience platform that will allow its teams to deliver better customer experiences through multiple channels faster.

“As the demand for digital services offerings continues to surge, we are determined to scale more companies through transformative digital solutions, propelling our own company’s growth in the process,” said Granite Digital COO and co-founder Robert Carpenter.

“This invaluable partnership grants us access to the latest software and cutting-edge resources, ensuring our customers always benefit from highly effective digital solutions.”

Founded in Cork in 2008, Granite Digital has been on a significant acquisition spree in recent years, acquiring 14 businesses to date. Last November, Granite Digital acquired fellow digital services specialist Continuum, which had more than 100 clients across Ireland, the UK, the US, South America and Asia.

Earlier in 2022, Granite Digital acquired Dublin-based Willows Consulting. In July of this year, Granite Digital acquired Galway-based Armour to add an additional 150 clients to its portfolio.

For four years, the digital agency was recognised by Deloitte as one of Ireland’s 20 fastest-growing tech companies.

Kentico CEO Dominik Pintér said the Irish digital agency is a “truly deserving gold partner” and that the two companies have been working together for a decade.

“Its impressive track record of delivering forward-thinking and exceptional digital solutions for some of the largest companies, education institutes and government agencies in Ireland, speaks volumes about their capabilities,” Pintér said.

