Granite Digital snaps up fellow Irish digital agency Continuum

Granite Digital is continuing its acquisition spree and expects annual revenues to grow to more than €10m this year after snapping up Continuum.

Irish agency Granite Digital has acquired fellow digital services specialist Continuum.

The deal will enable Granite Digital to leverage Continuum’s more than 100 clients across Ireland, the UK, US, South America and Asia.

Continuum has offices in New York and Dublin, and its clients include the IDA, Tesco Mobile, Nissan and CPA. The agency offers a wide range of digital services such as strategy, user experience design, web development, high-volume e-commerce websites and search engine optimisation.

Once Continuum joins Granite Digital, the business will have more than 90 employees. Continuum’s founder and CEO, Colin Meagle, will assist as an adviser to Granite Digital’s board and will be central to expanding the business’s US growth.

“By combining our experienced and talented teams, it allows us to provide a level of services and support that is unmatched in Ireland. Furthermore, it gives us an even stronger proposition to help us grow at pace globally too,” Meagle said.

Granite Digital was founded in Cork in 2009, but now also has locations in Dublin and Galway.

The company specialises in design, technology, strategy, digital marketing, advertising and secure managed hosting services. Its client base includes Lidl, Dalata Hotel Group, Bord Bia, Cork Chamber and Webhelp.

Following its acquisition of Continuum, Granite Digital expects that it will grow annual revenues by at least 35pc to more than €10m in 2022. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Granite Digital acquired Dublin-based Willows Consulting. It has also acquired 11 other Irish digital services businesses in recent years, including Connector, Webtrade, MediaOne and Apps Made Easy.

For the past four years, Granite Digital has been recognised by Deloitte as one of Ireland’s 20 fastest-growing tech companies.

Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital, said that Continuum had “been on our radar for years and we have always admired their brand, ethos and work”.

He added that the deal would enable Granite Digital to “strengthen what we deliver to our existing clients and will undoubtedly aid us as we look to accelerate our expansion plans at home and abroad”.

