Granite Digital snaps up Galway’s Armour to grow client base

Based in Cork, Granite has been on an acquisition spree in recent years. Now, the acquisition of Armour is expected to bring its revenue to €14m this year.

Irish digital agency Granite Digital has acquired Galway-based Armour to add an additional 150 clients to its growing portfolio as it emerges as one of Ireland’s leading independent digital agencies.

Announced today (19 July), the acquisition with undisclosed terms is expected to grow revenue at Granite to more than €14m this year. This comes only a month after the Cork-based company expanded to the US by acquiring a majority stake in the digital division of LCM247, a creative agency based in New York.

Founded in 2010 by friends Andrew Dewdney and Jamie Casey, Armour provides a wide range of services to enterprises, including strategy, user experience design, and online and mobile app development. Some of its clients include Supermacs, Intel, eflow, Medtronic, Rehab and Pfizer.

“This acquisition will not only increase our breadth of services with enhanced product development capabilities, but it will also give us the flexibility to adapt to whatever comes next in the rapidly evolving world of digital customer experiences,” said Granite CEO Conor Buckley.

The Irish agency has been on an acquisition spree in recent years. Last November, Granite Digital acquired fellow digital services specialist Continuum, which had more than 100 clients across Ireland, the UK, the US, South America and Asia.

Earlier in 2022, Granite Digital acquired Dublin-based Willows Consulting. It has also acquired 11 other Irish digital services businesses in recent years, including Connector, Webtrade, MediaOne and Apps Made Easy.

For four years, the digital agency was recognised by Deloitte as one of Ireland’s 20 fastest-growing tech companies. Some of its existing clients include Lidl, Dalata Hotel Group, Bord Bia, Cork Chamber of Commerce and Webhelp.

“As a highly skilled agency specialising in creating digital products with a great user experience, we have been helping businesses take digital transformation to the next level since 2010,” said Armour co-founder and director Andrew Dewdney.

“Now, our team of experts will join Granite to create best-in-class websites and enterprise-level web applications. With the additional expertise and capabilities the Granite team bring, we look forward to further accelerating our client business and growth potential.”

