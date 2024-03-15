Nostra marks Xerox printing partner as 10th acquisition

Nostra is continuing to buy up various companies to support its growing tech stack, as it moves into the ‘essential’ printing services sector.

Irish IT and cybersecurity services provider Nostra is continuing its acquisition spree with the purchase of the printing division of PPC, a managed print services provider and a Xerox partner.

Nostra said the acquisition means it can now offer a suite of Xerox printing services to customers to help them reduce costs and increase productivity. The company said its new services will feature user-friendly interfaces, reliable performance, advanced security and sophisticated cost-control tools.

The latest deal is part of Nostra’s goal to become a full-stack managed services provider and to provide for all of its customers’ IT needs. The new acquisition comes shortly after Nostra announced a purchase deal with Cork-based Spectrum AV, a business that operates in the audiovisual services sector.

“We’re delighted to bring Xerox printing products to Nostra customers following the acquisition of the PPC printing division,” said Nostra CEO and co-founder Kevin O’Loughlin. “While it’s not a growth sector, printing remains an essential part of the IT ecosystem for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a service that’s important to our customers and we’re pleased that we can now offer the best quality printing solutions as a verified Xerox partner.”

PPC MD Brian Griffin said the company looks forward to providing its services to Nostra’s customer and that its own customers will get access to Nostra’s “innovation, service excellence and real value across the full spectrum of IT services”.

The deal marks Nostra’s 10th acquisition since 2015 as it buys up companies and their teams to support its growing tech stack. In August 2023, Nostra brought in investment from Phoenix Equity Partners to fuel its growth plans.

Towards the end of 2023, Nostra bought Compunet, a managed services provider based in Cork. It also bought Galway-based telecoms company Passax, as well as Tech Department, Brandon and Enclave.

