Prolific purchaser Nostra acquires Spectrum AV

Nostra has bought its fifth company in just over a year with its deal to acquire Cork audiovisual specialist Spectrum AV.

Irish IT and cybersecurity services provider Nostra has today (7 March) announced a purchase deal with Cork-based Spectrum AV, a business that operates in the audiovisual services sector.

The acquisition deal is part of Nostra’s strategic development plan, which is heavily focused on buying up companies to support its growing tech stack. It will use Spectrum AV’s expertise to beef up its audiovisual capabilities.

Spectrum AV’s managing director Denis Ryan and his team will join Nostra’s new AV department, bringing with them clients such as Pepsi, Eli Lilly and BioMarin.

Over the past couple of months, Nostra has purchased several companies with the view to building a full-stack managed services provider for customers. Last November, it bought Compunet, a managed services provider also based in Cork.

That deal was its fourth acquisition of 2023. It also bought Galway-based telecoms company Passax, as well as Tech Department, Brandon and Enclave.

Throughout most of these acquisitions, Nostra has retained these companies’ existing team leaders to assimilate the new purchase into the larger business.

Kevin O’Loughlin, CEO and co-founder of Nostra, said: “The addition of Spectrum AV to the Nostra network marks a significant step forward in our growth strategy. We are delighted to welcome Denis and the talented team at Spectrum AV to Nostra and look forward to learning and growing together as we look to the future.

“Their expertise will enhance our AV capabilities and enable us to better serve our customers’ evolving needs, which is a win not only for Nostra but for all of our new and existing clients in Munster, across Ireland and further afield.”

Ryan said he was proud of the reputation Spectrum AV has built in Ireland. “My team and I are excited to build this new division within Nostra, leveraging our existing suite of skills to provide ease of access and technological excellence to companies across Ireland.”

