Irish IT player Arkphire to create 30 jobs as it rebrands to Presidio

New York-based Presidio acquired Arkphire last year to expand its IT business across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Arkphire, a Dublin-headquartered IT procurement and services company, is rebranding to Presidio after being acquired by the US company last year. It is also set to create more than 30 new jobs as part of expansion plans.

The new roles, most of which will be based in Ireland, will cover a range of areas including sales, IT procurement, supply chain management, logistics, cybersecurity, cloud service architects for Azure and AWS, project managers and team leads.

Several graduate jobs will also be created at the company’s Dublin office.

The rebranding follows last year’s acquisition by New York-based Presidio, which was first announced in 2020 in a deal reportedly worth €120m. Acquiring Arkphire was intended to help drive Presidio’s business expansion across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The Dublin-based company will now operate as a fully integrated part of Presidio’s IT business and will be a strategic hub for international expansion outside the US.

Approximately 3,100 Presidio professionals, including more than 1,900 technical engineers, are based in more than 50 offices across the US, Europe and Asia.

The Dublin-based business previously known as Arkphire has a workforce of 317 and now intends to increase that headcount by more than 10pc. As well as growing its Irish team, its offices in London and Singapore are also set for further expansion following the Presidio rebranding.

Paschal Naylor, co-founder of Arkphire, said that the UK office is launching a new cloud services consultancy hub while a new office in Singapore will provide space for an expanding local team across sales, marketing and procurement.

Arkphire has come a long way since its establishment in 1979, having served customers in more than 90 countries with clients including HubSpot, Asana and Wrike.

In 2018, private equity firm Bregal Milestone invested in the company, which enabled the business to expand. Arkphire went on to acquire Irish IT company Trilogy Technologies in December 2019 and Singapore’s Generic Technologies in April 2020.

Bob Cagnazzi, chief executive of Presidio, welcomed the rebranding of Arkphire to Presidio and said it is a “positive step” for the company and its growing international presence in Dublin, London and Singapore.

“It marks a significant step in the integration process of our acquisition of Arkphire last year, allowing us to provide an even more compelling offering across the full spectrum of IT services and solutions, including digital infrastructure, cloud and cybersecurity,” he added.

