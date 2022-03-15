Spearline calls on global applicants for 106 new jobs

The Cork-headquartered telecoms testing and maintenance company is expanding globally and open to remote hires working from anywhere.

Spearline, an Irish telecoms company that started out in Cork, is almost doubling its international workforce with the creation of 106 new jobs.

At least 38 of these roles will be available in Ireland, where the company is headquartered, while Spearline also sets out to establish a multi-state team in the US and grow its team globally.

Job applicants in Ireland are also invited to apply for remote work at any of Spearline’s offices around the world as the company has adapted its remote and hybrid work policy to recruit from anywhere.

Jobs will be available across customer engagement, finance, HR, marketing, operations, product engineering and sales.

“We are delighted to announce we will be expanding our workforce in Ireland and internationally,” said Spearline CEO Kevin Buckley.

Buckley founded the telecommunications testing and maintenance company with Matthew Lawlor in 2003.

It is headquartered in Skibbereen, Co Cork, and currently employs more than 120 people across all its locations including Waterford, Ireland; Ahmedabad, India; and Bucharest, Romania.

Buckley added that the company is adopting “a more modern, hybrid working approach in a post-Covid world”. Aside from the Irish jobs created, the remainder will be added in India and at new offices in the US.

This round of recruitment is expected to be complete by the end of this year, with further jobs growth planned for 2023.

Spearline monitors toll and toll-free numbers worldwide for connectivity and audio quality. It counts Zoom and Mastercard among its clients and is a six-time winner at the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards, which recognises quickly scaling tech companies.

The company revealed its intention to set up a US office following the acquisition of Israeli tech firm TestRTC in an eight-figure deal agreed in late 2021.

Jobs currently available at Spearline are listed on the company website.

