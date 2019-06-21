Almost 1,000 jobs were created in Ireland this week

LinkedIn led the charge in terms of job announcements in Ireland this week, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only firm with roles up for grabs.

Are you looking for a job? Yes, and presumably just one job? How about close to 1,000 jobs? Believe it or not, this week could even satisfy such an incredible demand.

Yes, the number of jobs created this week approached four figures, though, for reasons we’ll expand upon now, it’s hard to pin down an exact figure.

To be honest, jobs announcements are arguably an inexact science. Companies don’t necessarily fulfil the recruitment goals they put forward for myriad reasons. A dearth of talent in certain areas can be one contributing factor.

Not to mention that companies don’t always disclose the exact amount of roles they’re hiring for, as was the case earlier in the week with US tech firm Unosquare. The company has confirmed that it will exceed the target for recruitment it had previously set, which was 100. Ahead of an appearance at Digital DNA in Belfast, the company’s CEO, Giancarlo Di Vece, announced that the Belfast office had been performing impressively and that it would recruit more than 100 people.

Also in Belfast, SaaS firm Futrli announced 80 jobs at a new £5.5m delivery centre. The positions will be filled over the next three years.

The most significant jobs announcement this week (in terms of figures) came from professional social media platform LinkedIn. Though the company has had a presence in Ireland for years, this announcement will bring the total Irish staff numbers up to 2,000, which is a substantial leap. Head of LinkedIn Ireland, Sharon McCooey, confirmed at the announcement that the Irish operation has become the second largest in the world.

Online sales portal NRG Store, which sells wares for construction and home improvement, launched its website and confirmed plans to hire 20 people in Cork.

Finally, Irish IT player Arkphire and digital services firm Monsoon Consulting revealed plans to take on new recruits, both committing to hiring 15 people.

