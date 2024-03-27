Adobe unveils new AI services and Microsoft partnership

Adobe is making a fresh push to boost its offerings with generative AI, but the company recently had a share price drop after a weak quarterly forecast.

Adobe has revealed new generative AI features to improve customer experience management services.

The company said its new products will bring data, content and customer journeys together to help enterprises enhance their services. Adobe said its upcoming GenStudio will help marketing teams to quickly plan, manage and measure their on-brand content.

The company also revealed a new AI assistant that aims to provide a “simple conversational interface” that can answer technical questions, automate tasks and simulate outcomes.

“Generative AI enables a fundamental shift in the relationship between brands and their customers, creating a transformative moment for business leaders to drive profitable growth while delivering new digital experiences,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president of Adobe’s digital experience business.

“The ability to personalise every interaction has become the key growth driver in customer experience management for enterprises around the world, and Adobe is leading the way in making this a reality with powerful generative AI deeply integrated into existing workflows.”

Adobe also announced a partnership with Microsoft which will bring Adobe Experience Cloud workflows and insights to Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365. Microsoft said this partnership will help marketers as they work with apps such as Outlook, Teams and Word.

The announcement marks another major move into the generative AI sector by Adobe, which unveiled a “family of creative generative AI models” called Adobe Firefly last year.

But the company has faced some hurdles recently, as its shares dropped by 14pc earlier this month after sharing a weak forecast for the upcoming quarter, CNBC reports.

Adobe also suffered a setback to its plans at the end of 2023 when its $20bn bid to merge with Figma was cancelled.

This attempt to boost its tech offerings with the web-based design platform Figma faced investigations from multiple regulatory authorities, including the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission, which led to the two companies abandoning the deal.

Meanwhile, Adobe may be facing fresh competition as design platform Canva recently acquired Affinity, giving it access to various forms of creative software similar to Adobe’s Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.

