Amazon unveils strategy to get ahead in the generative AI race

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a set of new tools and services aimed at wooing developers to use its cloud to develop and host generative AI systems.

Through its latest service called Amazon Bedrock, the company will make generative AI developed by AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Stability AI – and Amazon – available to corporate customers, who can choose according to their needs and preferences.

Bedrock will make available foundation models for text and images from the listed partners and is pitched as the “easiest way for customers to build and scale generative AI-based applications”.

“Customers can easily find the right model for what they’re trying to get done, get started quickly, privately customise foundation models with their own data, and easily integrate and deploy them into their applications,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice-president of data and machine learning at AWS.

Other than Bedrock, Amazon has also revealed its own Titan foundation models, which it says consist of two large language models that Amazon is making available via an AWS managed service.

The company said it has been testing the Titan models with a handful of customers and plans to make them more broadly available in the coming months.

“The seeds of a machine learning (ML) paradigm shift have existed for decades, but with the ready availability of scalable compute capacity, a massive proliferation of data, and the rapid advancement of ML technologies, customers across industries are transforming their businesses,” added Sivasubramanian.

To compete with the likes of Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, Amazon also announced the general availability of its AI coding assistant CodeWhisperer, which is free for individual developers and comes with a paid option for businesses and organisations.

Ever since OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT and made it available to the public, developers and companies have been scrambling to build AI to meet demand in a wide range of scenarios. Elon Musk has also been reportedly making big investments in generative AI for Twitter to compete with OpenAI.

