Government reveals 16 disruptive technologies set for €65m windfall

This year’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund sees 16 projects including quantum computing and a ‘miniature eyeball’.
The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, TD and Enterprise Ireland announced the recipients of €65m in funding for 16 projects as part of the second round of the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF).
Funded until 2022, the projects cover areas including life sciences, medical devices, ICT, AI and sustainability. Some of the technologies include a new type of zero-emission, refrigerant-free heat pump, a wastewater to energy project for the food and drink sector and an AI-enabled wearable device that will allow kidney dialysis patients to self-manage.
This latest round brings the total DTIF funding so far to €140m with plans to have €500m allocated until 2027, alongside enterprise co-funding.
The project that received the largest single amount of funding as part of the latest round was led by OmniSpirant and Aerogen based in Tipperary and Galway, respectively. They plan to use the €9.4m in DTIF funding to develop bioengineered exosome therapeutics for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
“This significant funding initiative is future proofing Ireland to ensure that we become leaders in the face of disruptive technologies,” said Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland.
“The transformational nature of this fund will help to realise the ambitions of Irish companies and ensure Ireland’s growth is maximised.”
The other 15 projects included in this round are:
Quantum Computing in Ireland, €7.3m
Partners: IBM Ireland, Tyndall National Institute, University College Dublin (UCD), Maynooth University, Rockley Photonics, Mastercard Ireland and Equal 1 Laboratories.
FerrTest, €7m
Partners: Radisens Diagnostics, Irish Manufacturing Research, Poly Pico Technologies and Trinity College Dublin (TCD).
Data Centre Audio-Visual Intelligence on-Device (DAVID), €6.9m
Partners: Fotonation, Soapbox Labs and NUI Galway.
Pharma Latch, €4.4m
Partners: Latch Medical, Blueacre Technologies, TheraDep and UCD.
Stroke-Cis, €4.4m
Partners: Perfuze, Teleflex and VistaMed.
Blockchain and AI-enabled stratified trial system, €3.9m
Partners: Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI); Ergoservices, Microsoft Ireland and Singularity Alpha.
FreeSpace, €3.6m
Partners: Pilot Photonics, mBryonics, OEWaves Global, Dublin City University and TCD.
Print technology for heterogeneous integration of components, €3.6m
Partners: Tyndall, X Celeprint, Rockley Photonics and Analog Devices.
EyeVu miniaturised eyeball endoscope, €3.2m
Partners: Tympany Medical, UCD, Gentian and National College of Art and Design.
Heat pump for affordable home decarbonisation, €2.4m
Partners: Exergyn, DCU and Fort Wayne Metals.
Haemodialysis Outcomes and Patient Empowerment (HOPE), €2.1m
Partners: RCSI, Patient MPower and Sixty.
Connected enteral feeding healthcare system, €2m
Partners: Rockfield Medical, Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology and Steripack.
Transpire AI regulation platform, €2m
Partners: Corlytics, CeADAR and Singlepoint Solutions.
Sustainable bio-renewable energy from wastewater, €1.8m
Partners: NVP Energy, Ashleigh Environmental and NUI Galway.
Video Intelligent Search Platform, €1.5m
Partners: Kinesense, Overcast HQ and TCD.