ESB chief exec named president of European electricity group

ESB’s Pat O’Doherty has been named president of Eurelectric, a European group of electricity companies pushing for low-carbon objectives.

Following his tenure as vice-president of Eurelectric since May 2019, ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty has now been named as the group’s new president, replacing Magnus Hall.

Eurelectric represents the interests of the more than 3,500 energy companies and has 34 full members from 32 European countries. The group looks at development and competitiveness in the electricity industry, and promotes the role of a low-carbon electricity mix.

Over the course of his tenure, O’Doherty said he would continue to focus the association’s efforts in leading a quick transition to a carbon-neutral future driven by electrification, delivering a decarbonised electricity system of the future, and increasing social acceptance and involvement of citizens in the energy transition.

O’Doherty said it was a “huge honour” to represent the European electricity sector. “Through sustained investment and innovation, this sector has made great strides putting the European energy sector on a path to carbon neutrality by 2045,” he added.

Grand vision

“Together, we are working to address issues facing the industry while remaining focused on our vision of a competitive European economy, reliably powered by clean, carbon-neutral energy.

“I am very proud that ESB and the other members of the Electricity Association of Ireland are at the forefront of the energy transition in Europe, and that Ireland is a leader in its ambition for renewable electricity deployment and electrification.”

Last month, ESB announced it was to expand its international renewable energy portfolio across the Irish Sea.

The semi-state confirmed it had formed a 50:50 joint venture with Red Rock Power, as part of plans to build a large windfarm development off the east coast of Scotland called Inch Cape Offshore.

The venture has consent to develop an offshore windfarm with a capacity of up to 1GW and the construction of 72 wind turbines that could power up to 700,000 homes. The site is 15km off the Angus Coast and, when completed, will be one of Scotland’s largest single sources of renewable electricity.