For Tech’s Sake returns for a third season, starting with AI

Hosts Jenny Darmody and Elaine Burke opened the podcast’s latest season by exploring recent developments in AI.

With so many developments happening in the world of AI on an almost daily basis, it can be hard to parse through it all and separate the good from the bad.

But as For Tech’s Sake returns for its third season, hosts Jenny Darmody and Elaine Burke focus in on just some of the top flubs in recent months while also exploring some of the more beneficial applications of the ever-evolving technology.

For Tech’s Sake is a co-production between Silicon Republic and The Headstuff Podcast Network. In each episode, Burke and Darmody get into the weeds of some of the latest developments in the world of tech and speak to experts to get an even more in-depth look at what’s going on in the industry.

In the first episode of season three, you can hear from Dr Mark O’Sullivan, co-founder and CEO of NeuroBell, which is developing a device using AI to help detect seizures in newborns.

O’Sullivan won the top prize at the Student Entrepreneur Awards in 2020 for the device and at the beginning of this year, the company announced hiring plans following a €2.1m funding raise.

Throughout the episode, Burke and Darmody also discuss OpenAI’s Sora, its text-to-video generation engine and what it could mean for content creators of the future. They also explored the dangers of AI when it comes to misinformation, such as the Joe Biden robocalls that were used to deceive US voters.

But they also discussed how AI can be used for good, not only in cases such as Neurobell, but also to create early-warning systems for floods, keep indigenous languages alive and give people with motor neuron disease their voice back.

