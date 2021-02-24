The worldwide chip shortage is about to get even worse

As the drought in Taiwan has led to water shortages and restrictions, the country’s chipmakers could face bigger challenges amid the global shortage.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a global chip shortage, manufacturers in Taiwan have been hit with a new challenge as the country’s drought brings water supply restrictions.

According to Reuters, Taiwan chipmakers are “buying water by the truckload” for their factories, in preparation for the continuing water shortages.

Taiwan is a key hug in the global technology supply chain and has reportedly already received requests to help bridge the gap of auto chips from other countries including the US and Germany.

The crunch is already being severely felt within the auto industry, with car makers expected to lose $61bn in sales. Speaking to CNBC this week, Oliver Blume, chief executive Porsche said the semiconductor topic is “very serious” because it affects the whole industry.

“We could be affected every day, so we watch very deeply [over] the next days and months what we can do.”

The shortage could also start to effect consumer electronics such as smartphones and games consoles.

Unsurprisingly, the global shortage has pushed chip stocks to record highs and analysts expect that the shortage will continue at least through the end of the year as the pandemic pushes the demand for digital even higher.

A bottleneck of demand

Earlier this week, Siliconrepublic.com editor, Elaine Burke, discussed the knock-on effects of outsourcing fabrication plants, or fabs, citing Intel’s recent struggle to reach demand and the possibility of outsourcing its manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

“This ecosystem means that businesses all over the world are heavily reliant on a few key businesses to deliver their chips,” she said.

“The flaws in this concentration of computing power production are now apparent, and many countries and regions are keen to enter the chip race or accelerate their performance.”

A bottleneck of demand on TSMC for example, and Taiwan as a whole, means the country’s current drought is set to have serious ramifications for an already stretched chip industry.

Chronic water shortages have often been a problem for Taiwan, with droughts steadily getting worse over the past 50 years, according to the government’s National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction.

With the effects of this on the supply chain, coupled with the increased demand and expanded production due to the trade war between the US and China, the global chip shortage is set to get even worse.