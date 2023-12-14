Google brings Gemini Pro to developers to challenge ChatGPT

Google is fighting back against ChatGPT, which launched its own offerings for both enterprises and developers earlier this year.

Google is expanding the rollout of its Gemini AI to enterprises and developers, as the tech giant tries to compete with OpenAI in more markets.

The update means enterprises and developers can integrate a version of Gemini into their own apps. The service is currently free to use “within limits”, but Google said it will also be competitively priced once its pay-as-you-go offering is available.

Google claims its Gemini Pro model outperforms similarly sized models based on research benchmarks and that it currently supports 38 languages across more than 180 countries and territories worldwide.

The first offering for developers and enterprises is the Google AI Studio, which lets users develop prompts and get an API key of Gemini for their app development. This feature is also designed to support the development of the AI model.

“To help us improve product quality, when you use the free quota, your API and Google AI Studio input and output may be accessible to trained reviewers,” Google said in a blogpost. “This data is de-identified from your Google account and API key.”

Users can also get access to Gemini on Google’s Vertex AI platform, which lets companies tune the AI model with their own data.

Currently, developers and enterprises can use Gemini Pro with up to 60 requests per minute at no cost, until general availability begins early next year. After this point, Google said there will be a charge per 1,000 characters or per image across Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

“Early next year, we’ll launch Gemini Ultra, our largest and most capable model for highly complex tasks, after further fine-tuning, safety testing and gathering valuable feedback from partners,” Google said. “We’ll also bring Gemini to more of our developer platforms like Chrome and Firebase.”

Google unveiled Gemini earlier this month as its most “capable” generative AI model and has been integrating it into other products and services, such as Bard and Pixel 8 Pro.

The tech giant first announced it was working on making Gemini available for public use at the I/O developer conference in May, as it celebrated 25 years in business.

The move into the enterprise and developer market is another challenge against ChatGPT, the flagship product of OpenAI. ChatGPT was made available to enterprise customers in August and developers were given the ability to make their own custom ChatGPT chatbots last month.

