Reviews for the Humane AI Pin are in – and not very positive

Reviews of the small wearable device shared a wave of complaints, from overheating and battery issues to comments that it is ‘thoroughly unfinished’ and broken.

Various media outlets have shared their reviews of the Humane AI Pin – a small wearable device that aims to compete with the smartphone market – but the reviews are generally a bit disappointing.

The reviews have called out the device for getting answers wrong, for being difficult to use and for having technical issues, such as overheating constantly.

The Humane company was founded by former Apple designers and revealed details of its AI Pin in a video last November. The small square device definitely has a unique look and the company advertised various AI-powered features and a laser display that projects information onto your palm.

The company also said the device will remove the need for apps as its AI-powered operating system – Cosmos – will be able to understand what the user needs and connect them to the right service “instantly”.

There was some scepticism when the company shared details about the device last year, as it wasn’t fully clear idea what the device can really be used for. The Humane AI Pin also comes with a hefty price tag of $699 and a $24 monthly subscription.

Now that the reviews are out, there is more uncertainty as to the future of this AI-powered device.

The reviews

Joanna Stern, a senior personal tech columnist, did a review for the Wall Street Journal and said she thought it would be “really cool, but it’s literally not. As in, it actually gets hot”.

Her short video review shows various issues with the device. The laser display is difficult to read outside if it is bright, it can be hard to hear the device in loud locations, it is difficult to get good framing in photos and its battery gets low frequently, according to the review.

A review by The Verge was more scathing and said the device “just doesn’t work”. The Verge editor-at-large David Pierce said people should not buy the AI Pin and described the device as an “interesting idea that is so thoroughly unfinished and so totally broken in so many unacceptable ways”.

Engadget’s review of the device highlights the uncertainty around its function and calls it “the solution to none of technology’s problems”.

Humane responded to the wave of reviews on X and claimed they were “very valuable”, describing the journey from the device’s launch to now as a “wild ride”.

“The team appreciates the good vibes on the hardware and the potential it’s unlocking. But, we totally get it – there’s room to make things even better,” the company said.

“We’re all ears on how we can up our game, especially with the Cosmos OS. Your insights are gold, guiding us to tweak and improve, making AI Pin better for daily use.”

