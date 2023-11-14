IBM WatsonX tool for AI governance will soon be available

Starting early December, businesses will be able to use WatsonX Governance as a ‘one-stop-shop’ to deploy AI and scale.

As businesses continue to adopt AI to remain competitive, there is a chance its advancement may outpace the understanding of the tech. Now, IBM hopes to eliminate some of this mystery around how AI uses data to perform tasks.

The tech giant announced today (14 November) that its WatsonX Governance tool to help manage AI risks and make its use more transparent will be generally available to businesses early next month.

“CEOs are looking to reap the rewards from today’s more powerful AI models, but the risks due to a lack of transparency and inability to govern these models have been holding them back,” said Kareem Yusuf, senior vice-president of product management and growth at IBM.

Yusuf describes WatsonX Governance as a “one-stop-shop” for businesses that are struggling to deploy and manage LLM and machine learning models. The aim is to give them the tools they need to automate AI governance, monitor their models and take corrective action.

“Its ability to translate regulations into enforceable policies will only become more essential for enterprises as new AI regulation takes hold worldwide.”

WatsonX is a recent generative AI creation by IBM that, among other uses, can translate COBOL code to Java and enhance developer productivity.

The latest WatsonX Governance tool is one of three software products in IBM’s AI and data platform, along with a set of AI assistants designed to help enterprises scale.

IBM has been making significant investments in artificial intelligence. Just last week, IBM became the latest tech giant to create investment for start-ups developing generative AI with its new $500m venture fund.

The fund puts IBM in a growing club of tech giants investing in AI, including Salesforce, Workday, OpenAI and Amazon, all of whom have either raised funding or established accelerator programmes for generative AI start-ups this year.

In August, IBM joined Salesforce, Google, Nvidia and Amazon in backing a $235m Series D funding round by Hugging Face, which valued the open-source AI start-up at $4.5bn.

