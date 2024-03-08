Life of Pi: Inflection reveals new LLM to challenge OpenAI

Inflection claims its latest large language model competes with OpenAI’s GPT-4 ‘on all benchmarks’ and that it has led to various improvements for its Pi chatbot.

The AI boom shows no signs of slowing down, as another up-and-comer claims to have the capability to challenge the big players like OpenAI and Google.

Inflection AI has announced a big update for its PI chatbot thanks to its new large language model (LLM) – Inflection 2.5. The company claims this model is “neck and neck” with OpenAI’s GPT-4 “on all benchmarks”, but that it used less than half the compute to train.

Inflection made a big move into the AI market towards the end of 2023, around the same time Google was integrating Bard (now known as Gemini) with YouTube. Inflection didn’t aim for the absolute top spot during that time however, as it claimed its model was the second best LLM in the world, just behind GPT-4.

That humility is gone with the latest update, as Inflection now claims its latest model is competitive with “all the world’s leading LLMs” and that it will lead to significant improvements for its Pi chatbot. The company claims the update has added “IQ to Pi’s exceptional EQ”.

“We’ve made particular strides in areas of IQ like coding and mathematics,” the company said in a blogpost. “This translates into concrete improvements on key industry benchmarks, ensuring Pi always pushes at the technological frontier.

“Pi now also incorporates world-class real-time web search capabilities to ensure users get high-quality breaking news and up-to-date information.”

Inflection claims its Pi chatbot has reached 1m daily users and 6m monthly active users, who have sent more than 4bn messages in total. The company claims an average conversation with Pi lasts 33 minutes and roughly 10pc of conversations last for more than an hour each day.

“With Inflection 2.5’s powerful capabilities, users are talking to Pi about a greater range of topics than ever: discussing current events, getting local restaurant recommendations, studying for a biology exam, drafting a business plan, coding, preparing for an important conversation or just having fun discussing a hobby,” Inflection said.

