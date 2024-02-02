Ireland wants volunteers for its connected transport project

The new project aims to test cooperative intelligent transport systems by providing real-time safety alerts to drivers

The Irish Government has announced an EU-funded pilot programme that aims to bring connected vehicle technology to Irish roads.

The goal of the technology – known as cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS) – is to provide relevant safety-related alerts and advisory messages to drivers to improve road safety. It involves giving vehicles the ability to ‘talk’ with other connected vehicles, infrastructure and traffic management control centres.

Ireland’s pilot will involve sending real-time safety alerts to participants as they drive. These alerts will be sent through smartphone apps connected to the mobile phone network or through tablets connected to local C-ITS roadside units installed on the a number of motorways in and around Dublin.

These devices will display messages about collisions, congestion, stationary vehicles, road works and hazardous weather. They will also identify nearby charging points for EV drivers.

Minister of State with special responsibility for road safety Jack Chambers, TD said the Government wants members of the public to participate in the pilot to “trial these exciting new technologies in real-world situations”.

“The value of this technology is that it empowers motorists to make real-time decisions so they can better plan their journey to avoid things like road collisions, broken down vehicles causing obstruction or congestion and ultimately improve road safety for all road users,” Chambers said.

“Participants will be among the first in Ireland to experience this new driving technology and contribute to connected vehicle development and implementation.”

The pilot has no element of vehicle automation, as drivers will always remain in control of their vehicles during the pilot. But the Government said the technology represents an important link in the transition to self-driving cars.

The pilot programme is part of a €10m investment to roll out the C-ITS technology on Irish roads. Half of the funding is being provided by the EU, with the other half by the Irish state.

Members of the public that wish to join the 12-month pilot can submit their interest on a Transport Infrastructure Ireland website, where they can complete a short survey to assess their suitability to participate.

