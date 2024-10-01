FutureNeuro to lead €2m neuroscience research initiative

The initiative will see 11 researchers come to Ireland for training in cutting-edge technologies and placements in real-world settings.

A new neuroscience research training programme has been launched today (1 October) by the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The €2m initiative, which will be led by FutureNeuro, will bring 11 global postdoctoral researchers to Ireland, equipping them with the specialised skills needed to advance research into neurological conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and motor neuron disease, along with neurodevelopmental and psychiatric conditions.

According to the Neurological Alliance of Ireland, more than 800,000 people in Ireland are living with conditions that affect the brain and central nervous system.

The new programme will provide successful research applicants with multidisciplinary training in cutting-edge technologies including gene therapy, high-resolution imaging, precision medicine, biomolecule and gene delivery, and digital health.

The initiative, named NeuroAdapt, is supported by €1m from the European Commission’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions 2023 CoFund with the additional funding coming directly from FutureNeuro.

Dr Tobias Engel, the academic lead for NeuroAdapt and senior lecturer in RCSI, said brain diseases represent one of the most pressing health challenges today.

“While we’ve seen an explosion of new treatments – from novel diagnostic devices to more effective drugs and the integration of AI in healthcare – there’s a growing need for researchers who can turn these innovations into optimal patient care,” he said.

“NeuroAdapt is designed to bridge this gap by providing top-tier research training that prepares the next generation of neuroscientists to lead in this rapidly evolving field.”

All projects within the NeuroAdapt initiative will be developed with direct input from patients, to ensure the research remains focused on real-world impact.

The programme will also give successful applicants placements in hospital and industry settings to ensure that research findings can be effectively translated into diagnostics, treatments or devices that improve those directly affected by neurological diseases.

Prof Fergal O’Brien, deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at RCSI, said the new initiative is “an exciting step forward” for FutureNeuro and RCSI.

“It will significantly enhance our capacity to train researchers who are not only skilled in the latest research techniques but are deeply engaged with the needs of patients.”

The first call for applications will open in spring 2025.

