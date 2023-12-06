Microsoft AI Copilot gets GPT-4 Turbo and Dall-E upgrade

Users of Copilot will now be able to create higher quality and more accurate images using the Dall-E 3 model released by OpenAI this year.

Microsoft has announced plans to infuse Copilot, its AI chatbot for everyday use, with the latest OpenAI GPT-4 Turbo model as well as the Dall-E 3 image generator.

This, Microsoft hopes, will improve performance of Copilot, which recently brought all the company’s AI features under one umbrella brand, and make the technology accessible to more people.

OpenAI released GPT-4 Turbo last month as an improved version of the popular GPT-4 model. It has a context window four times larger than its predecessor and knowledge data updated until April of this year, unlike GPT-4 which is updated to September 2021.

“Soon Copilot will be able to generate responses using OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, enabling you to tackle more complex and longer tasks,” said Yusuf Medhi, executive VP and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft.

“This model is currently being tested with select users and will be widely integrated into Copilot in the coming weeks.”

Medhi said that users of Copilot can now use the AI chatbot to create more accurate and high-quality images with an updated Dall-E 3 model.

OpenAI unveiled Dall-E 3 in September, claiming the model is able to understand “significantly more nuance and detail” than its previous systems. The image generator was made available to all Bing Chat users in October as part of Microsoft’s ongoing partnership with OpenAI.

In a blogpost, OpenAI claimed Dall-E 3 generates images that are more “visually appealing” and have better detail. The company also claimed this model can reliably render details such as hands and faces – features that many of these models appear to struggle with.

Other features on their way to Copilot include a Code Interpreter to help users perform complex tasks, such as more accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, visualisation and maths, and Deep Search, which uses GPT-4 to optimise search results for complex topics.

Microsoft has been playing a leading role globally in bringing AI to the masses. Last week, the tech giant said it will invest £2.5bn in the UK over the next three years, its largest ever investment in the country, to expand its AI data centre and research footprint.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.