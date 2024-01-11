OpenAI launches GPT Store to let users share custom chatbots

The GPT Store lets users browse for chatbots designed for specific uses by the company’s community, while a new ChatGPT subscription tier has been unveiled.

OpenAI has launched its GPT Store, where users can share customised versions of the company’s AI products.

The store’s announcement comes two months after OpenAI opened the door for creators by letting them build their own custom versions of ChatGPT. Since then, the company claims that users have created more than 3m custom versions of its AI products.

OpenAI said the new store features a diverse range of GPTs developed by its partners and the product’s user community. This store also showcases a list of curated top picks each week, along with specific types of custom AI models such as those designed for education, research or writing.

The store also features custom versions of Dall-E, the text-to-image generator that OpenAI revamped last year.

The company says designing a custom version of ChatGPT doesn’t require any coding skills, as the AI itself is used to help users code their own custom AI.

This store will let ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise subscribers manage their own versions of the chatbot. Meanwhile, OpenAI has unveiled a new subscription plan called Team – which aims to give groups a collaborative workspace to get the most out of ChatGPT at work.

OpenAI said subscribers of this new tier will have access to a private section of the GPT Store which includes GPTs securely published to their workspaces, along with other features.

“ChatGPT Team offers access to our advanced models like GPT-4 and Dall-E 3, and tools like Advanced Data Analysis,” OpenAI said. “It additionally includes a dedicated collaborative workspace for your team and admin tools for team management.

“As with ChatGPT Enterprise, you own and control your business data – we do not train on your business data or conversations, and our models don’t learn from your usage.”

The GPT Store was scheduled to launch at the end of 2023 but was delayed. During that time, the company experienced a chaotic period after CEO Sam Altman was suddenly fired from the company, before returning to the role after only a few days.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.