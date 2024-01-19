Ørsted to build its 22nd Irish wind farm in Tipperary

The Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm is expected to be built in 2026 and will reportedly cost around €90m to develop.

Ørsted, the Danish-headquartered energy company, has committed to developing an onshore wind farm in Tipperary as it expands its presence in Ireland.

The wind farm will be located in Farranrory, Co Tipperary and will consist of nine wind turbines. This location will produce an estimated 43.2 MW of green electricity and is expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2026.

The company said its final investment decision follows the project’s successful bid under the Irish Government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme 3 (RESS 3) auction in September 2023. This Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm will bring Ørsted’s operational capacity across solar power and onshore wind to more than 500 MW across the island of Ireland.

“Wind energy plays a pivotal role in the transition to renewable energy, and we’re proud to confirm that we’ll invest in our 22nd Irish wind farm,” said Kieran White, Ørsted’s senior VP of onshore for Europe.

“Our final investment decision is testament to our commitment to providing green energy to the Irish grid, driving down the cost of electricity for consumers and contributing to Ireland’s overall energy independence. Pending grid connection, we look forward to seeing the wind farm in commercial operation by summer 2026,”

Ørsted said energy produced by its latest wind farm will be enough to power the equivalent of 25,000 Irish homes with renewable electricity. Based on the current costs of constructing onshore wind farms, The Irish Times reports that the project will likely cost €90m.

Ørsted is heavily involved in wind energy. In 2021, the company acquired a 100pc equity stake in Brookfield Renewable Ireland as part of its strategy to turn its focus towards the European onshore wind market.

In October 2023, Ørsted opened a wind farm in Northern Ireland as part of a power purchase agreement with Amazon.

The company also has investments in the solar energy sector. Last September, Ørsted teamed up with renewable energy developer Terra Solar to develop a new portfolio of solar projects in Ireland. The total capacity of these projects is expected to be 400MW upon completion.

