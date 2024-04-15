SAG-AFTRA says new deal will protect musicians from AI

The new deal will require record labels to get consent from artists and provide compensation before releasing a ‘digital replication’ of their voice.

SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union that was behind the Hollywood strikes last year, has reached a “tentative” agreement with leading record labels to protect musicians from AI technology.

The agreement includes major record labels such as Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Disney Music Group. SAG-AFTRA says the deal includes various “guardrails” around AI.

For example, terms such as ‘artist’, ‘singer’ and ‘royalty artist’ only include humans under the agreement. The deal also has details about sound recordings that use a “digital replication” of an artist’s voice – requiring consent and compensation before these replications can be released.

The agreement follows concerns raised by various artists – including Billie Eilish and Katy Perry – about the rise of AI music-generation tech. An open letter signed by more than 200 musicians claimed some platforms and developers are using AI to “sabotage creativity” and undermine workers in the music industry.

SAG-AFTRA said its executive committee unanimously approved the tentative agreement, which will be sent to members for ratification. The guild claims to represent roughly 160,000 entertainment and media professionals.

SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the agreement is “groundbreaking” and assures artists “ethical and responsible treatment in the use of artificial intelligence in the music industry”.

“This agreement ensures that our members are protected,” Crabtree-Ireland said. “It is a testament to our mutual unwavering commitment to work together to safeguard the rights, dignity and creative freedom of our members.

“We look forward to working alongside our industry partners to foster an environment where innovation serves to elevate, not diminish, the unique value of each artist’s contribution to our rich cultural tapestry.”

The record label negotiating committee said it was “pleased” to reach the agreement and continue its strong partnership with SAG-AFTRA as it enters “this exciting and fast-moving new era for music and artists”.

“Together, we’ll chart a successful course forward, embracing new opportunities and facing our common challenges, strengthened by our shared values and commitment to human artistry,” the committee said.

Earlier this year, SAG-AFTRA said it struck a deal with AI voiceover company Replica Studios that set out terms for use of AI in video games.

