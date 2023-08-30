One app to cook them all: Samsung launches new food offering

Drawing from the database of Whisk, Samsung is deploying AI to the food and recipe market to change the way people cook and eat.

Samsung has launched a new app that acts as an AI assistant to help users discover new recipes and change their food habits.

In an announcement today (30 August), the South Korean tech giant said the app, called Samsung Food, is launching in eight different languages across more than 100 countries.

With a repository of more than 160,000 recipes, Samsung Food is pitched as an app that can not only help people find new dishes, but also create personalised meal prep plans and order ingredients online.

“The service will also help users control their cooking appliances, while giving step-by-step guided cooking and allowing users to share their favourite recipes on social media,” the company said in its announcement.

Samsung Food draws from the database of Whisk, a UK-based food and recipe app that the company acquired a few years ago.

While there are a few competitors in the food space out there, such as SuperCook, Mealtime and Kitchen Stories, Samsung’s prowess in the kitchen appliances market may give it an edge.

“Building on the foundation of Samsung’s wide range of cooking appliances and food services, Samsung Food uses AI technology to go beyond existing capabilities and deliver a food platform that truly adapts to the needs and lifestyles of its users,” it said.

Chanwoo Park, executive vice-president and head of the Service Biz group at Samsung’s digital appliances business, said at the announcement that the food we enjoy and the way we prepare it are “central to our daily lives” and that people love to “cook and eat together”.

“By connecting digital appliances and mobile devices across the Samsung ecosystem and assisting users from shopping list to dinner plate, Samsung Food is using advanced AI capabilities to deliver a highly personalised, all-in-one food experience that users can control straight from their palms.”

This will be taken a step further when Samsung integrates its health offering with the new food app by the end of this year, giving users the option to receive suggestions for diet management based on indices such as BMI, body composition and caloric intake.

And next year, Samsung said its Vision AI technology will enable Samsung Food to “recognise” food items and meals through the camera and provide details about them such as nutrition information and recommend the best recipes to use them with.

