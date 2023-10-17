Siemens Energy is building a battery storage plant in Ireland

The company claims this new plant will be able to compensate for fluctuations in the grid and store large amounts of renewable energy.

Siemens Energy has shared plans to bring a hybrid grid stabilisation and battery storage plant to Ireland.

The company claims this is the first time the two technologies have been combined and that it will be able to stabilise the energy grid and improve the use of renewable energy. The plant will be located at Shannonbridge in Co. Offaly.

Unlike coal or oil, many renewable energy sources are dependent on the weather, which can alter the amount of electricity they generate at any time.

To keep a steady power flow, grid operators currently have to turn to other sources such as fossil fuels when demand exceeds renewable supply. In other cases, some renewable sites have to stop producing energy due to curtailments or constraints within local power networks.

The first part of this energy technology involves a condenser with a flywheel that is able to provide a form of power reserve. Siemens said this technology is able to compensate for fluctuations in the grid to improve stability.

The second part is a large-scale battery storage system that is able to store or release renewable energy when required. Siemens said the plant’s storage system will have a capacity of around 160MWh.

Work has begun on the site but Siemens has not given a timeframe for completion. Tim Holt, a member of Siemens Energy’s managing board, said battery storage systems will play an “increasingly pivotal role” in global energy infrastructure.

“Innovative technical solutions are essential if we are to combat the consequences of climate change and transition to a net-zero grid,” Holt said. “By combining our proven experience in grid technology and our ability to innovate, the Shannonbridge hybrid solution will help ramp up renewables by offering storage and stabilisation technology in one connection.”

GridBeyond’s battery storage

Meanwhile, Dublin’s GridBeyond, which specialises in tech for managing energy resources, said it has implemented a new battery energy storage system for glass processing company Carey Glass.

The company’s Tipperary site will contain a battery that has 1MW capacity, in order to balance any voltage dips on the site and prevent production equipment from switching off. GridBeyond said this battery will also be able to support the capacity of the energy grid by giving back energy when supply is low.

“We are extremely proud of working together with CareyGlass,” said GridBeyond regional director for Ireland Denver Blemings.

“As we move away from fossils fuels, energy storage batteries are a great asset, which can provide more resilience, mitigate risk of power interruption and deliver a great value for the businesses in term of savings and carbon reduction.”

Commercially trading since 2010, when it was called Endeco Technologies, Grid Beyond uses AI and data science to optimise energy generation and storage. In July, GridBeyond acquired Denver-based software firm Veritone to expand its presence in the US market.

