Teen-Turn gets Irish teen girls building robots for the future

Teen-Turn is showing its teenage participants what it’s like to build robots first-hand. They will visit IMR’s Cobotics Lab as part of the programme.

Non-profit organisation Teen-Turn is encouraging girls across Ireland to experiment with building robots.

The STEM charity is focused on providing opportunities to girls in Ireland and the UK to experience STEM careers and have fun while learning about STEM.

Its latest robot-themed project is a collaboration with Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR). As part of the scheme, kits have been posted to locations throughout Ireland, where the girls spend every day working on the construction and programming of a robotic arm.

The kits used are provided by Adeept, an open source hardware manufacturer specialising in products for makers.

The girls taking part are supervised in-person by Teen-Turn mentors. They have online sessions with IMR volunteers, who take them through the basics of robot building.

As with all of Teen-Turn’s programmes, this project is catering to girls from underserved and underrepresented communities in STEM. The girls taking part are from secondary schools around Ireland. Some are referred to Teen-Turn through organisations such as the Cork Migrant Centre.

Robotics and automation are key skills to acquire as technology evolves. The programme is aiming to show its young participants the opportunities for manufacturing production careers in Ireland.

The girls will be given the chance to present their robots and be rewarded for their hard work with a field trip to IMR’s Cobotics Lab in Mullingar on Friday August 19.

In March of this year, Teen-Turn partnered with The Digital Hub in Dublin to offer classes to teenage girls on a variety of topics, from AI to programming and physics. It piloted the classes as part of a programme, called Teen-Turn Plus, to address the gender divide in STEM careers.

The classes were made available to all Teen-Turn participants attending secondary schools around the Dublin 8 area or whose homes are nearby.

